Army-Navy game won't be back in Baltimore for at least 6 years

11:01 PM, Aug 21, 2017
Locations for the next few years was announced Monday. The game will be in Philadelphia in 2017, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022. The 2021 game will be at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Photos from the 117th annual Army/Navy Game from M&T Bank Stadium. Army defeated Navy 21-17.

Kate Mills/ABC2 News
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The annual Army-Navy game won't be back in Baltimore until 2023, at the earliest. 

Locations for the next few years was announced Monday, according to CBS Sports, which will broadcast the games thorugh 2028.. The game will be in Philadelphia in 2017, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022. 

The game will be at MetLife Stadium inside the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey in 2021 - marking the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. The game is scheduled for December 11, 2021, missing the precise 20-year anniversary by three months.

Though the game has rotate over the years, included Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in 2016, Philadelphia has been the prominent location.

