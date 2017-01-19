Arenacross rides into Baltimore

Baltimore, Md. -

It's time for every extreme sports fan to rejoice once again. Over 3,000 tons of dirt have been hauled into Royal Farms Arena, transforming it a man-made battleground. Arenacross is back in Baltimore.

"The most intense indoor motocross racing you're going to see on the planet," said AMSOIL Arenacross' Lindsey Alkire.

"It's aggressive. A lot of slamming," said rider Matt Goerke.

The high-flying bikes, the mega jumps, the splattered soil, from Friday through Sunday it's all at the downtown arena as AMSOIL Arenacross takes over.

"The Arenacross tracks are tight. So, it gets aggressive and it's intense. It's all-out," said Goerke.

"You feel such adrenaline. The riders have adrenaline when they're on the gates, but the fans have adrenaline in the stands," added Alkire. "Your senses are fully engaged when you're in AMSOIL Arenacross."

If you're heading to the race, you better know the lingo.

"Whoops, rhythm section, catapults. Those are the main three obstacles on Arenacross," said Goerke.

Hitting those obstacles are pros and amateurs alike. Some as young as 4-years-old. 15-year-old Brookeville, Maryland native Jack Rogers can't wait to treat the fans from his home state.

"A bunch of family comes out to watch. It's pretty cool," said Rogers. "It's just really close. Not a long drive. It's pretty exciting just to be the home kid at the race."

And any local riders like Jack can test out the track as well on Sunday. Doors open for practice sign up at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

