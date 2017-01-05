Archbishop Curley head football coach resigns

After 21 seasons as Archbishop Curley High School's head football coach, Sean Murphy has resigned, effective January 20, 2017.

According to a Facebook post, Murphy will be moving to North Carolina to be closer to family.

One of his former players, Robert Przybylski, '12, said he was a great mentor and now a great friend.

"Coach Murphy is probably by far one of the best coaches I've ever had," he said.

Przybylski played defensive tackle his senior year under Murphy. He said that season was one of the best he's ever had.

Coach was always encouraging, even outside of football, said Przybylski.

"I overheard coach cheering me on in between plays," he said. I remember coming to the sideline and coach saying, 'Robert, I'm going to be putting you on starting defense.'"

During his tenure, Murphy recorded over 100 wins and five MIAA championships.

Przybylski said Murphy's resignation will change the atmosphere at Archbishop Curley.

"He was there for 21 years. Before he was hired, the program was a laughing stock... He's definitely etched his name into history," he said.

Coach released the following statement on Facebook,

