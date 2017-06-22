Amputee participates in 1st pitch at Orioles game

The Orioles honored a special 14-year-old.

Luke Terry had his arm amputated as an infant because of an infection. The eighth-grade catcher from Tennessee has overcome physical challenges on the field.

He's the starting catcher for his team and bats third.

Before Wednesday's game, Luke received a pitch thrown by Hall of Famer Jim Palmer and then threw back to John Russell.

The Orioles lost the game against the Indians 5-1.