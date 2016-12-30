1,000 miles in 2016: A personal running challenge

But as of Dec. 30, 2016, I have hit 1,002.3 miles. And the year isn’t over yet!
I know I wasn’t the only runner taking on this type of challenge. I saw other runners on Twitter and Instagram who posted about running 1,200 miles in 2016 and even 2,016 miles in 2016.
This is the first time I ever logged my miles, month after month, and there were several benefits to doing so.
Logging my miles on a regular basis was really satisfying. Maybe because it’s because I like to make lists and check things off those lists, but I felt a real sense of accomplishment every time I logged more miles.
I was able to see exactly how much I run. I’m only strict about following training plans when it comes to marathons, so I’ve never had a rough estimation of how many miles I run in a given week or month. It was nice to see a hard number, if only for my own sense of pride.
While I don’t plan on obsessively logging my miles for a whole year in 2017, I have committed to run at least 100 miles in January as part of a challenge with a group of my friends. Since my next marathon is a few months away, I should be able to hit that number in 31 days.