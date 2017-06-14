It’s summer, and that means fixing a big plate of delicious barbecue ribs for friends and family. You know, the kind of ribs with a mouth-watering smoky flavor, tender enough to fall right off the bone?

Nothing can stop you from smoking that big rack of meat and serving it up backyard-style, right? But wait, you don’t have a smoker? Good news: You’re not out of the game just yet. We’ll teach you how to smoke meats without a smoker!

You actually don’t need one of those fancy, expensive smokers to enjoy great ribs — you just need to get a little creative with your culinary skills. There are more than a few ways to get great flavor from ribs without spending big bucks, and we’ll be glad to show you some here.

First, Count Your Chips

First thing’s first: You’ll need wood chips such as Applewood or Pecan wood, add tons of smoky flavor to your ribs. To prep them, soak the wood chips in water for at least 4 hours. Save some of that liquid for later to baste the meat while cooking. No matter what heat source you use, the chips bring the smoke, which brings the flavor.