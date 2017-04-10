Two people find dead bat in salad they ate

Two people in Florida greeted with a surprise as they were eating their salad.

As they continued to eat the salad, they noticed a dead bat in it. The CDC cannot rule out that the bat had rabies. The two people are being treated as a precaution.

Walmart and Fresh Express are recalling the Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix with a best buy date of April 14.

The product is sold at Walmart locations, including those in Virginia and North Carolina.