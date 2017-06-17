New Mexico inmate sues state for right to breast-feed
Associated Press
5:45 PM, Jun 17, 2017
4 hours ago
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) -- - A New Mexico inmate who is suing the state prison system because she hasn't been allowed to breast-feed her baby has secured a restraining order allowing her to do so.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2smNiiH ) Monique Hidalgo filed suit against the Department of Corrections, its officials and two guards on Thursday.
Hidalgo has been in prison since September 2016 after multiple probation violations in a drug case.
The lawsuit states orders from Hidalgo's doctor and her baby's physician team say she should breast-feed her daughter to help her recover from being born addicted to opioids.
Hidalgo gave birth to a girl at the University of New Mexico Hospital on May 22. But when she returned to prison on June 8, she was no longer allowed to breast-feed the infant during routine family visits.