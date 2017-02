The National Zoo in Washington D.C. will soon say goodbye to Bao Bao the panda.

The 3-year-old panda will fly to her new home in China in two weeks.

The zoo has a breeding agreement requiring all cubs born at the zoo move to China by the time they turn 4 years old. Bao Bao will turn four in August.

Once in China, Bao Bao will be under the care of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, and she'll enter its breeding program when she turns 5 or 6 years old.

The National Zoo's exhibit will still have three other giant pandas: Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, Bao Bao's parents, and Bei Bei, her younger brother.

Fans still have time to celebrate the panda's departure.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 16, the public can watch a video on the National Zoo's Facebook page to see Bao Bao paint pictures along with other animals.

Fans can also tune in to a panda cam the weekend before Bao Bao departs.

She will be given a cake the day before she leaves.

Her departure is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

