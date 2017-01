A man is behind bars after police busted him for having more than a million dollars worth of the drug fentanyl.

Robinson Rojas-Rosario had 15 packages on him, each containing one kilo of a fentanyl-based substance.

The packages were labeled 'China White.'

Fentanyl is a highly addictive narcotic used to treat severe pain.

The suspects, from Queens, New York, face drug trafficking charges.

