Help name the National Arboretum's two eaglets

The National Arboretum needs help naming their two baby eaglets.
The eaglets hatched March 29 and 30 to "Mr. President" and "The First Lady" - a pair of mated bald eagles.
To vote, post name choices on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag "#namethenestlings" and "#dceaglecam."
Name choices can be posted through Tuesday, April 18.
Then go to the DC Eagle Cam website and sign up to be emailed a link to the final ballot beginning Monday, April 24.
The final vote will last for a week. The names will be announced early in May.
