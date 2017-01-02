DC hotel guest falls 10 floors to his death in boiler shaft

Associated Press
10:44 AM, Jan 2, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Police and fire officials say a guest at a Washington hotel died after falling into a boiler shaft on the roof and plunging 10 floors to the basement.
 
D.C. police spokesman Rachel Schaerr tells The Washington Post  23-year-old John Leonard of Herndon, Virginia, fell around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the 9-story Dupont Circle Hotel. Authorities say he had gone to the roof with someone else, possibly his girlfriend.
 
Schaerr says Leonard went to the roof to get a good view of the city.
 
A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said crews that specialize in confined-space rescues recovered Leonard's body.
 
A manager at the Dupont Circle Hotel called the incident "a tragic accident" in a prepared statement. He did not offer more details.
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top