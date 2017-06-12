WMAR
Plane lands safely in Australia with gaping hole in engine
Associated Press
11:28 AM, Jun 12, 2017
12:02 PM, Jun 12, 2017
SYDNEY (AP) -
A plane heading to Shanghai has returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing.
China Eastern said the crew noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff yesterday evening -- and the captain decided to return.
The airline said on its microblog that the plane landed safety and the airline was taking care of passengers' needs.
Passengers told Australian media they heard a massive noise and smelled something burning.
Photos shared on social media showed a jagged, vertical hole in the side of the casing.
