Chelsea Manning plans to move to Maryland

WMAR Staff
9:04 AM, Jan 25, 2017
57 mins ago

Chelsea Manning tweets that she wants to move back to Maryland after released from prison following president obama's commutation of her sentence for leaking military documents to wikileaks

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning plans to move back to Maryland once released from prison.

Manning tweeted this out Tuesday:

She is considering moving to Takoma Park or Bethesda once her sentence is up on May 17.

Former President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence last week.

RELATEDObama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence

In 2013, she was convicted of leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents to Wikileaks.

Manning - a transgender woman who served in the army - lived in Potomac with her aunt before enlisting.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhoneKindle and Android.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top