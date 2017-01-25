Chelsea Manning plans to move to Maryland

Former Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning plans to move back to Maryland once released from prison.

Manning tweeted this out Tuesday:

Decision: I plan on moving back to Maryland this summer. (Takoma Park? Bethesda?) Can't wait to go home =D — Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) January 24, 2017

She is considering moving to Takoma Park or Bethesda once her sentence is up on May 17.

Former President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence last week.

In 2013, she was convicted of leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents to Wikileaks.

Manning - a transgender woman who served in the army - lived in Potomac with her aunt before enlisting.

