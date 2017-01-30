Canada Mosque Shooting

Associated Press
10:23 PM, Jan 29, 2017
17 mins ago
QUEBEC CITY (AP)-- -
Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.
 
Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.
 
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.
 
AP-WF-01-30-17 0312GMT
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top