WMAR
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Live Cams
7-Day Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Live Cameras
Travel
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
State
Nation / World
Crime
Education
In Focus
Political
DecodeDC
Health
Photo Galleries
Watercooler
GMM
Business
+
Consumers
Recalls
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Orioles
Ravens
The Nest
Turkey Bowl
Athlete Of The Week
High School Sports
High School Sports Health
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
The List
Right This Minute
Events
TV Listings
LAFF
Games
Bounce TV
ABC2 Lineup
Lifestyle
+
Chesapeake Bay
Food
Diet Guide
Relationships
Pets
Faith
Outdoors
Year in Review
Video
+
ABC2 On YouTube
Square Off
Today's Viral Video
RealTalk
Blogs
+
Weather Blog
Fo Reals?
Starstruck
Day In The Life
2 Minute Drill
Taste Buds
Tight Lines
Bachelor Breakdown
2 Fit Girls
About Us
+
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertising
Contests
Teen Media
Support
Marketplace
+
Contests
Kindertime Toy Drive
Maryland Spotlight
ABC2 On The Go
ShopSmart
Power of Age
Teachers are Heroes
Black Friday
Built Upon A Dream
Current
39°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 34°
LO: 29°
HI: 41°
LO: 28°
HI: 44°
LO: 34°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
3
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 10:10PM EST expiring January 30 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, Saint Marys
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:14PM EST expiring January 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Wicomico
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 3:24AM EST expiring January 30 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
3
Weather Alerts
Canada Mosque Shooting
Associated Press
10:23 PM, Jan 29, 2017
17 mins ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
QUEBEC CITY (AP)-- -
Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.
Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.
AP-WF-01-30-17 0312GMT
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story