Bobcat escapes from National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Have you seen Ollie?

The Smithsonian's National Zoo tweeted Monday that Ollie, a female bobcat, has escaped.

The animal, who is about 25 pounds about about seven years old, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Monday by a zoo keeper. At 10:40 a.m., keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding, and Ollie didn't respond.

Animal Care staff started looking for her immediately. They believe she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter.

Zoo staff are keeping the area around the bobcat exhibit closed because she will probably stay hidden from humans. Ollie was born in the wild.

If you see her, don't approach her and call 202-633-7362.

The zoo said there's no danger to humans; bobcats aren't known to be aggressive to people.

Ollie quickly became a social media sensation, with several parody accounts created in her name and others offering suggestions on how to find her.

Has anyone at the @NationalZoo thrown a giant ball of yarn or crumpled up paper out to catch #olliethebobcat? — Julie Morton (@JulieMorton0323) January 30, 2017

I'm just a bobcat roaming around DC looking for someone to snuggle with. Who wants to snuggle? — Ollie the Bobcat (@OllieBobcat) January 30, 2017

