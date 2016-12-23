Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Italy

Clear
Police stand at the area after a lorry truck ploughed through a Christmas market on December 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Several people have died while dozens have been injured as police investigate the attack at a market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Kurfuerstendamm and whether it is linked to a terrorist plot.
The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.
Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed into the busy market Monday.