What's The Deal? The 3 Best Things to Buy in February

This time of year can be cold, but the mall is always warm so it’s time to go shopping for some great deals Jimmy Rhoades and Rather Be Shopping’s Kyle James have three things you can save big on in February.

1. Tax Preparation Software

Amazon has an exclusive deal where you can buy the Intuit TurboTax for 2016 -- both the Federal and the State. Regularly it runs 60 bucks, and right now you can get it for 39 bucks. Also H&R Block is offering 30 percent off all their tax software through the end of February, so right now is a great time to pick up tax software if you plan on doing it yourself.

2. High Definitions Televisions

You just had the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas where all the new models came out, so retailers are starting to get rid of last season's models and mark them down. Right after the Super Bowl you can usually find a screaming deal -- talking 30 to 40 percent off last season's models.

3. Mattresses

You can save up to 50 percent of the retail price this time of year. A lot of mattress retailers are happy to haggle down the price a little bit. Or you can ask for free delivery, you can ask for a new mattress cover, or accessories like pillows.

Share your shopping secrets with us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.