What's The Deal? 3 Ways to Save on Household Expenses

Looking to save some money on your monthly household expenses? By attacking the three biggest chunks of your budget you can save around 10 percent. Jimmy Rhoades has more on how you can save that heard earned cash.

1. Housing

The average home purchase price in the U.S. is $188,900. If you have a pre-Great Recession loan at 6 percent and could qualify for a 4 percent loan now, a refi could drop your payment from $1,133 to $902. Put it on the big board: You've saved 20 percent on 33 percent of your monthly nut.

2. Transportation

Nick Musica of DMV.ORG says to put your insurance business up for bid. Shop for car insurance every six months and get at least three quotes. You're going to get three different rates. Pick the low one. As you've heard Geico say so often, 15 minutes could save you 15 percent.

3. Food

Tod Marks from Consumer Reports says to shop the store brands. Store brands really can save you around 25 percent. There are store-brand equivalents for most grocery items, saving you 19 percent on 12 percent of your total monthly outlay.

