What's The Deal? 3 Tips to a Happier Work Life

Forty percent of all millennials don't connect with the mission of their companies and seven out of 10 workers across the workforce in the U.S are completely disengaged from what they're doing. Jimmy Rhoades and author Andrew D. Wittman Ph.D. have three tips to help find happiness at your job.

1. Focus on Solutions

When we're solving problems we release dopamine, which makes us feel good about ourselves and our general sense of well-being.

2. Stop Complaining

We know from neuroscience that complaining begets complaining and the neurons that fire together wire together and you're actually creating a superhighway that creates the habit of only seeing things that don't make you happy.

3. Be the CEO of You

Your boss is no longer your boss, your boss is your customer, and your job as CEO of You Incorporated is to just give great customer service. What happens is you immediately establish that you're in control and stress immediately drops, and cortisol levels in the body return to normal. You give yourself a chance to enjoy that happiness and engagement.

