What's The Deal? 3 Cheap Ways to Make Your Home Smart

You've got smart-phones, smart-bulbs, smart-thermostats -- Everything's getting smart if you're willing to pony up big bucks for the newest gadgets. What about all the stupid stuff in you house? Turns out there are ways to smarten up the items you already own. Jimmy Rhoades has three smart ideas.

This camera inventories what you have in the fridge, keeps track of expiration dates, and will even suggest recipes based on what you have on hand.

This is the first product that connects remote control devices to the smart home. Most ceiling fans, garage doors, and air conditioning units that have remotes use radio frequencies that Bond uses for control. You may never leave the couch again!

Mount this gadget near your trash and recycling bins, and a simple scan sorts your waste. It also keeps track of what you've thrown out, and adds it to your shopping list. You can even enable one click shopping with Amazon.

