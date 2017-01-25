Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your Valentine

Valentine's Day is a day of the year where you buy your sweetheart something nice and show how much you love and care for them.

And the Bronx Zoo said they have just the gift.

The zoo kicked off it's Name-a-Roach event. Zoo-goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.

For a $10 donation, you can download a certificate from the zoo's website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach.

The proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.

