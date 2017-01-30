Wounded warrior skis with someone else's sight

A wounded warrior conquers the ski slopes using someone else's sight.

Sergio Monzon was injured in a mortar blast serving in Iraq a decade ago. He now suffers from blurred and double vision and no depth perception.

Sergio didn't let his current condition keep him from the slopes. Achieve Tahoe, an organization dedicated to getting disabled people out on the snow, stepped in to help Sergio ski like a pro.

An instructor skis ahead of Sergio and feeds him directions on a headset, allowing the wounded warrior to do something he never thought possible.