Waitress surprised with $900 tip

A waitress and mom to be was surprised with some holiday generosity and her story is going viral.

Sarah Clark was working as a waitress in Phoneix, Arizona when a customer came in to pick up a takeout order.

It was no ordinary transaction, though. The customer left a $900 tip.

Clark said she has seen the woman before.

"I had talked to her in the past about my fiance being injured and him being out of work, and me taking leave, and I think it was just a really amazing token of generosity," Clark said.

On the bill, the customer wrote "this is God's money, he gave it to us so we could give it to you. God Bless."

Clark said the money will go toward rent and other bills.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.