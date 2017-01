Red panda missing from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Sunny the red panda is missing. Officials at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk have been searching for the 19-month-old animal since Tuesday morning.

She was last seen in her habitat Monday evening. Officials hope Sunny is still somewhere on the zoo grounds.

The Norfolk police department has provided a thermal camera to help in the search.

Want to look for Sunny? Meet Zoo staff @ Elephant Statue @ 1 pm to search neighborhoods. A little of your time can help us bring her home! pic.twitter.com/Tzbd0yN22i — The Virginia Zoo (@VirginiaZoo) January 26, 2017

Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals with markings similar to a raccoon. They're native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

