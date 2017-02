A bagel shop in New Jersey created a Flaming Hot Cheetos bagel.

The Bagel Nook is known for making unique specialty creations like the Oreo overload bagel and the Cap'n Crunch bagel.

The Flaming Hot Cheetos bagel is paired with ghost pepper cream cheese to make it extra spicy.

HOT CHETTO BAGEL 🙀🙀🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/znflU5DXfz — The Bagel Nook (@The_Bagel_Nook) February 1, 2017

You can order the bagels online. The company ships nationwide.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android