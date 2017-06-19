Lobster that was born in the 19th century is released back into the sea

NEW YORK - A 132-year-old lobster is back in the sea after a New York restaurant released it.

Louie the 22-pound lobster has been living at a tank in Peter's Clam Bar for nearly 20 years. The crustacean was born in the 19th century and had become a pet of sorts to the restaurant's owner.

After the owner decided he couldn't sell it to be eaten he granted it amnesty and released it back into the sea.