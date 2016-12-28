Investigators want access to Amazon Echo data in murder case

Investigators Arkansas want to get digital recordings from an Amazon Echo that was inside the home where a man was found murdered last year.

Investigators believe the device may have recorded the moments leading up to the death.

Amazon has refused to comply with warrants to get the data, saying it won't "release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand," and it "objects to overbroad demands as a matter of course."

The prosecution insists its idea is rooted in legal precedent.

