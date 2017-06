The fidget spinner craze takes a new turn.

The video shows a car version of the fidget spinner made by a group of motor enthusiasts in Russia. They welded together the front ends of three Lada Samara cars to make the toy, but it wasn't quite a success.

The group managed to drive around in a big circle, but didn't get the cars to spin before they started to break down.

Watch the video above to check it out.