Giant king cobra slithers into and around Malaysian home

Here's your warning, the video above is the type to give you nightmares.

It shows a giant king cobra slithering up the side of a house in Malaysia and into one of its open windows. The snake then starts exploring the house.

The homeowner says he was filming as he waited on officials to come take the snake away.

Unfortunately, they couldn't find the snake. Now the homeowner worries it will come back.

