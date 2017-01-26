Former secretary of state Madeline Albright says she'd register as Muslim

Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright says she is ready to register as Muslim in a show of solidarity.

Albright tweeted Wednesday: "I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in (hash)solidarity." Albright also tweeted Wednesday that "America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds."

President Donald Trump during his campaign proposed a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering the U.S. and at one point suggested requiring Muslims already in the country to register. While those proposals evolved, Trump never explicitly took a Muslim ban off the table.

Albright served under President Bill Clinton. She didn't say where or how she would register as a Muslim.

WASHINGTON (AP) -