Former secretary of state Madeline Albright says she'd register as Muslim

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -
Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright says she is ready to register as Muslim in a show of solidarity.
 
Albright tweeted Wednesday: "I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in (hash)solidarity." Albright also tweeted Wednesday that "America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds."
 
President Donald Trump during his campaign proposed a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering the U.S. and at one point suggested requiring Muslims already in the country to register. While those proposals evolved, Trump never explicitly took a Muslim ban off the table.
 
Albright served under President Bill Clinton. She didn't say where or how she would register as a Muslim.
 

