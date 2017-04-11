Fire company cancels annual Easter egg hunt because of parents who 'can't control themselves'

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania scrapped its annual Easter egg hunt because things have gotten out of hand.

No, not little ones running all over the place trying to find colorful prizes and banging into one another. In this case it's the adults in the room, or rather the field, who are acting like spoiled brats.

The Norco Fire Company just outside of Philadelphia took to Facebook to announce the cancelation of its annual Easter egg hunt.

Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple said there have been recurring problems of parents running onto the field even after being told to stay on the sidelines. He says the actions of a few posed a danger to the children.

The fire company hopes to try again at some point in the future.