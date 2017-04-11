Dog escapes from kennel using nose and mouth in Virginia

WMAR Staff
6:36 AM, Apr 11, 2017
7:07 AM, Apr 11, 2017

Dog escapes from kennel in Virginia

STAFFORD, Va - A Great Pyrenees is being dubbed the little Houdini.

'General' was being kept at a kennel in Stafford, VA while his owners were in Virginia Beach but he got tired of sitting around.

Surveillance video caught the pup using his nose and mouth to get out of his kennel, through a couple of doors and out the back.

General was on the loose for about 15 hours before being found in a neighborhood nearby.

He is now home with his family.

 

 