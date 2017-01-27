DC's March for Life to highlight gains by abortion opponents

Associated Press
6:41 AM, Jan 27, 2017
1 hour ago

Thousands expected to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Tens of thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue toward the Supreme Court during the March for Life January 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. The annual march marks the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the court that made abortion legal in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WASHINGTON (AP) -
For the first time in years, abortion opponents will have all the political momentum when they hold their annual rally on the National Mall.
 
The March for Life is held each year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. The group says Vice President Mike Pence will address Friday's rally. The group adds no president or vice president has ever spoken previously at the event, now in its 44th year.
 
One of President Donald Trump's top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers' list.
 
Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. And Republicans in Congress are seeking to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 
 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top