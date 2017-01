It's not always easy getting out of bed in the morning, and most people have come up with an excuse for a time they were late to work.

Some of those excuses are more creative than others.

CareerBuilder released the results of a new survey that asked employers the most outrageous excuses employees have given them for being tardy.

These were the best answers:

I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.

I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.

I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.

I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.

My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.

The wind blew the deck off my house.

I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.

I was cornered by a moose.

My mother locked me in the closet.

The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.

The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.

My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.

My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.

The survey also found that 29 percent of workers admit to coming in late at least once a month, while 16 percent say they're late on a weekly basis.

