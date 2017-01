Finding a snake inside a toilet would be a nightmare for many people, but for one family in Virginia it was a grim reality.

The family called Arlington County Animal Countrol about an anaconda in their toilet.

The yellow snake was between 4 and 5 feet long.

No one was hurt during the incident and the mystery of how the snake ended up in the toilet remains unknown.

Anacondas are not venomous, but when fully grown they can be up to 13 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds.

