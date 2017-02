Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone is up for sale at a Maryland auction house.

The phone was recovered from Hitler’s bunker in Berlin by British officer Brigadier Sir Ralph Rayner in 1945 and has been maintained ever since in a leather case.

The black Bakelite rotary phone was made by Siemens and later painted red. A swastika, eagle and Adolf Hitler’s name are engraved on the back.

RELATED: Hitler's personal copy of "Mein Kampf," other items up for auction

“This was not a staid office telephone used to solicit contributions to the party, or to answer polite calls at the Berghof...this was Hitler's mobile device of destruction, used in vehicles, trains, his field headquarters, at the Wolf's Lair...and in the last desperate days deep beneath Berlin,” Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md. said in the phone’s online description.

RELATED: Hitler's copy of Mein Kampf sells for $20K at Maryland auction

The relic could sell for $200,000 to $300,000 when it goes up for auction on Feb. 18.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android