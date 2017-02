Several items connected to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler have sold to collectors for thousands of dollars in recent years.

This month, Hitler's telephone could bring in $200,000 to $300,000 at Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland.

Last year, the auction house sold Hitler’s personal copy of his autobiography, “Mein Kampf,” for $20,655. The book was captured by an American field artillery unit during World War II.

The auction house also sold one of Hitler’s rings several years ago for more than $60,000.

In November, a pair of underwear belonging to Hitler’s wife, Eva Braun, sold for more than $3,000. BBC News said a UK auction house sold other personal items belonging to Braun, including black and white photographs featuring the dictator.

In 2015, a collection of 14 paintings and drawings made by Hitler went for $440,000 at a German auction.