Video shows naked man attacking Baltimore medics

After several reports of attacks on the job, first responders in Baltimore City want protective gear and safety training.

"This city is fine. The unrest of two years ago that's over. Charm City is back. But still, we have some isolated incidents where I think our people need protection," said Rick Hoffman, president of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) said surveillance video from January is an example of why medics need to be equipped.

Two female medics in the video were reloading their ambulance outside a city hospital, when they were attacked by a naked man.

"I want two things. I want them trained to defend themselves. Let's train them, let's try to get them some protection," said Hoffman.

Medical first responders report to every stabbing, shooting or overdose they're called to in the city, and often arrive before police. According to the IAFF, medics were attacked or assaulted at least 13 times in the past two years.

The association says the protective gear would cost less than $95,000.

The city says nothing can be decided right now.

"They are in negotiations and they realize that and we don't discuss negotiations. At this particular time training is always needed and perhaps we need to increase their training so they can understand what protocol is," mayor Catherine Pugh said.

While those negotiations are happening, it's not clear how much if any city funds will go towards towards specialized gear and training for medics.

"These are somewhat isolated incidents but in my opinion what's a life worth?" asked Hoffman.

WMAR Staff contributed to this report.