Typewriter Troubadour writes poems on the spot

Not all of us are creative people. It takes time and hard work to write something as simple as a poem. However, that comes naturally to a man known as the Typewriter Troubadour.

He makes up poems on the spot.

"You tell me what you would like it to be about," said Jeremy M. Brownlowe, the traveling poet. "Whether it's a subject, a generalized theme, specific situation, whatever."

He sits on a sidewalk with a tips jar and offers a personalized poem to anyone who wants one. He's not an English major, and he's never studied poetry; he's just a street poet who finds comfort in writing for others.

"It's a weird job where it's like if you make someone cry, it's like you know that something good happened, I guess," said Brownlowe.

Want him to write a poem for you? You can order one directly from his website here.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.