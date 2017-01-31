Top 5 Greatest Inventions From the '90s

2017 is shaping up to be the most ‘90s year ever. Iconic bands are back on tour, Baywatch and Twin Peaks are getting the reboot, and the fashion world is exploding with neon scrunchies. What really made the ‘90s great though were the ground breaking products and services that literally changed the world so Kristina Guerrero has the top three inventions that came out in the 1990s.

1. World Wide Web

The beginning of the decade changed the world forever with the birth of the internet as we know it. In 1990 the World Wide Web sucked us in and America Online raked it in as one of the earliest providers of internet services and email. By 1996 AOL had more than 5 million subscribers!

2. Text Messages

In 1992 the first text message was sent, giving rise to an entire new language that was heavy on -- lol, omg and brb!

3. Nintendo 64

Nintendo sold more than 20 million consoles in the U.S. alone!

4. DVD

The VHS days were numbered with the rise of the DVD in 1997. It blew away consumers with razor sharp video and explosive audio.

5. Tickle Me Elmo

The lovable guy laughed his way into children’s hearts back in 1996 and had parents near tears as they searched stores for the sold-out Sesame Street character.

