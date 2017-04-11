Top 5 fast food restaurants with the fastest Wi-Fi

Fast food has made life so convenient and so has Wi-Fi. Put the two together and you have a magical combination, but if you want a burger in less than five minutes then you don't want to be waiting another 30 to watch the latest cat video. Bradley Hasemeyer has top five fastest fast food internet spots based on OpenSignal's report.

5. McDonald’s

Though they are No. 5, wireless company Open Signal clocked McDonald’s speed at over four times faster than Panera Bread.

4. Subway

Eat fresh and download away. For five bucks you get a sandwich and speeds around five megabits per second.

3. Arby’s

Eat meats and read tweets in a jiffy. Arby's Wi-Fi is fast enough to let you stream video in high-definition.

2. Taco Bell

That Chalupa isn't the only thing that's sizzling at Taco Bell. They've got the second fastest Wi-Fi so start watching some Netflix on blazing fast internet at all 5,600 taco bell locations.

1. Starbucks

You can grab that drink and livestream your life at the home of the fastest Wi-Fi around, Starbucks. Once they switched internet providers from AT&T to Google they nearly doubled their speed. No wonder everyone there is on laptops and Facetime.

