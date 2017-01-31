Top 3 Most Awesome Arcade Bars Across America

If you want to take a break from the typical late night experience then pay attention – Brian Corsetti has the three most awesome arcade bars across America.

1. Cobra Arcade Bar in Phoenix, Arizona

The older generations go there to play the games that they played when they were younger, and the younger generation comes to play the old games. They're known for their playful artwork and retro vibe. And they have almost 200 games! They even have fun signature cocktails like Princess Peach and Krazy Kong.

2. Headquarters Beercade in Chicago, Illinois

Beer plus arcade equals Beercade and they have plenty of both -- Featuring 68 beers and overflowing with some of the best retro games and pinball machines. They even have theme nights to add to the fun. And the games are always FREE to play!

3. Recess Arcade Bar in Austin, Texas

This rad bar is on Austin's famed sixth street. They have classic games, hoops machines and giant JENGA! Recess has amazing daily drink specials, like Bomb Drink Night. Staying true to their Austin's Live Music Capitol of the World, they are known for hosting up and coming musical acts. Get your game on and jam out!

