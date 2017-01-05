Thoughts from the first ski day of the season

One of my favorite things about winter is skiing.

I love skiing, it's probably my favorite sport and I've been fortunate to ski in Colorado several times. After learning to ski here on the East Coast, my family took a trip out to Colorado. The difference is amazing. Now, I hardly ski around Baltimore because it pales in comparison.

But I have to say, on New Year's Day I had one of the best experiences ever at Wisp Resort in western Maryland. The resort had it's first significant snow of the season a few days prior and the weather turned cold, making it optimal for making snow.

My family and I decided to go skiing early New Year's Day thinking not many people would be up early after celebrating. It was a great decision! We never waited in line for the lift -- maybe once, for all of 10 minutes. We just cruised down run after run. After four hours, we were spent!

It was a great way to get warmed up for my trip to the Rockies later this month.

For those of you looking for a fun way to stay fit in the winter, try skiing. It's a great workout!

