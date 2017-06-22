9 Things You Must Do in a Maryland Summer

It's the first day of summer. What better to way to celebrate the season than enjoy the Old Line State. From beaches to camping to relaxing at a vineyard, here's some of the most quintessential Maryland summer fun activities.

Go to the beach

Head down to the Ocean for some Thrasher's fries and Fisher's popcorn.

Cool off with a snowball

Enjoy steamed crabs

Whether you steam themselves or pick them up hot and ready, no Maryland summer is complete without steamed crabs!

Go camping

Visit a state park

Maryland's state parks are full of hiking trails, water sports and nature. Find one near you.

Spend a day on the water

From the Liberty Reservoir to the Chesapeake Bay to Deep Creek Lake, you'll want to get on the water this summer. Looking for a day trip on the water? Visit Sandy Point State Park.

Travel the Maryland Ice Cream Trail

Need some to satisfy that sweet tooth? Get a cone from a Maryland creamery!

Check out a Farmers' Market

Load up on fresh fruits, veggies, cheese and eggs and support a local farmer at the same time. Here's a list of local farmers' markets.

Take a break at a Maryland vineyard

And don't forget to take time to unwind. From the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland, visit some of the state's best wineries. Find a Maryland wine trail.