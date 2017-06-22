9 Things You Must Do in a Maryland Summer

It's the first day of summer. What better to way to celebrate the season than enjoy the Old Line State. From beaches to camping to relaxing at a vineyard, here's some of the most quintessential Maryland summer fun activities.
Go to the beach
Head down to the Ocean for some Thrasher's fries and Fisher's popcorn.
Cool off with a snowball
Enjoy steamed crabs
Whether you steam themselves or pick them up hot and ready, no Maryland summer is complete without steamed crabs!
Go camping
Visit a state park
Maryland's state parks are full of hiking trails, water sports and nature. Find one near you.