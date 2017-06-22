9 Things You Must Do in a Maryland Summer

Offering a panoramic view of Harford County, Rocks State Park is just 30 miles north of Baltimore and 8 miles east of Bel Air.

It's the first day of summer. What better to way to celebrate the season than enjoy the Old Line State. From beaches to camping to relaxing at a vineyard, here's some of the most quintessential Maryland summer fun activities. 

Go to the beach

Head down to the Ocean for some Thrasher's fries and Fisher's popcorn. 

Cool off with a snowball

Enjoy steamed crabs

Whether you steam themselves or pick them up hot and ready, no Maryland summer is complete without steamed crabs!

Go camping

Visit a state park

Maryland's state parks are full of hiking trails, water sports and nature. Find one near you.

Spend a day on the water

From the Liberty Reservoir to the Chesapeake Bay to Deep Creek Lake, you'll want to get on the water this summer. Looking for a day trip on the water? Visit Sandy Point State Park.

Travel the Maryland Ice Cream Trail

Need some to satisfy that sweet tooth? Get a cone from a Maryland creamery!

Check out a Farmers' Market

Load up on fresh fruits, veggies, cheese and eggs and support a local farmer at the same time. Here's a list of local farmers' markets.

Take a break at a Maryland vineyard

And don't forget to take time to unwind. From the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland, visit some of the state's best wineries. Find a Maryland wine trail.

