A 9-year-old's homecoming

After spending 662 days at the Johns Hopkins Children Center recovering from a fire injury, 9-year-old Reese returned home.

In 2014, Reese suffered burns to 35 percent of her body in a house fire. She also had injuries to her heart and lungs, requiring her to be airlifted to Baltimore.

"It wasn't until a week later when she went into cardiac arrest that we really knew the extent of her injuries," Claire Burdette, Reese’s Mom said.

But this story had a happy ending. After a long, hard fight Reese finally checked out of the hospital she called home for 22 months.

"I'm gonna miss them all,” said Reese. “And they're gonna miss me."

"I will absolutely miss her,” Dr. Nelson said. “But we'll keep in touch, we are linked forever."

Reese said seeing her cow Pantene was one of the first things she wanted to do when she got home to Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

A preschool teacher helps children find their voice

Teacher Linda Woodward only has six children in her class, yet it's always full with helping hands and love.

She said she loves working with the youngest students at the Baer School.

"The children are just awesome. Every year I am blessed with a different class, a different group of children to know," Woodward said.

Woodward was recognized for her efforts with ABC2's Teachers Are Heroes award.

Dancing on the job

One Harford County deputy made drivers smile while he was directing traffic.

His best dance moves were captured on video and shared on the Harford County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ABC2 Reporter Mallory Sofastaii caught up with Sgt. Shawn Craig and picked up a few moves.

St. Patrick's Day Fun

ABC2 Meteorologist Lynette Charles had some fun on St. Patrick's Day with the green screen.

