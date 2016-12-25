Stories that made us smile: January 2016

Blizzard Babies

While many of us were stuck in our homes during the historic Blizzard of 2016, two women were making arrangements to give birth.

Jillian Hostetter gave birth to her second child Saturday at 7:19 a.m. when winter storm Jonas was in full force. The 29-year-old said she made plans to stay at a hotel near Anne Arundel Medical Center Friday night if she didn't go into labor.

RELATED: Blizzard baby arrives at Anne Arundel Medical Center

Another Anne Arundel County woman decided to stay put and gave birth in her home. ABC2 photographer Don Harrison arrived at the couple's house and captured baby Hannah's miraculous birth.

See also: Blizzard forces Anne Arundel County woman to have baby at home

John Koloski and Erin Kinney are both alternative healthcare practitioners, so they were already planning to have the baby at home.

ABC2 followed up with Kinney, Koloski and baby Hannah a week later and the whole family was doing well.

"We didn't think of doing it any other way," Koloski said. "Just blessed it went very well."

See also: Baby born during blizzard doing well one week later

Couple marries amid blizzard

Cindi Jacob and Corey Maro wanted a winter wedding. The couple got more than they bargained for January 23, 2016.

They had picked the date more than a year ago. The ceremony and reception were scheduled at the Sheraton in Towson, Maryland.

RELATED: Couple gets married during blizzard at Sheraton in Towson

"She wanted a winter weekend and she got it," said Cindi's mom, Cathy. "A little snow would have been nice, but not this much."

The couple had fun with the weather, taking photos outside in the snow storm.

Special Delivery!

January's historic blizzard stranded thousands of people and at least one rooster.

Rich Hughes Jr., a building equipment mechanic at the U.S. Postal Service's processing center was stranded at work during the storm. While stranded, he heard the unmistakable crow of a rooster.

RELATED: Postal Service worker delivers rooster after it's stranded during blizzard

The rooster was to be delivered to the post office in Woodbine, but the weather shut down operations. Hughes fed the rooster and made sure he had water. He even gave the rooster a name - Wilson, after Tom Hanks' only companion in the movie Castaway.

"Because I was in there all by myself with him," Hughes said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.