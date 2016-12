A woman's dying wish comes true

Grandma Nancy's dying wish was for her dog Baby to find a loving home. When she died, she told her family to take Baby to BARCS.

The animal shelter matched Baby with Gary and Candy.

RELATED: Halethorpe couple hoped to adopt a little dog

Baby came with handwritten instructions from Grandma Nancy. She wanted Baby's new caregivers to know how much she loves belly rubs and vanilla ice cream.

ABC2's Jamie Costello caught up with the new parents and little Baby.

They couldn't even put Baby down! Candy said she thinks Grandma Nancy is watching down on them.

"I think she was watching over her to make sure she got to a good, safe home," she said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.