Young person drowns in Patuxent River

Laura Lee
7:14 PM, Jun 13, 2017
3 hours ago

Montgomery County police are investigating a drowning in Ednor Park Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating a drowning in Ednor Park Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County police said Howard County police notified them of a possible drowning just before 5 p.m. in the Patuxent River Rocky Gorge waterway which borders the two counties.

Howard County Fire and Rescue were training in the area when they were approached by a group of young people who said a member of their party was missing. The Howard County team immediately began searching the area and called in Montgomery County authorities.

A body was found around 6:15 p.m. not far from where the 21-year-old went missing, police said.

The drowning victim has not been identified.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top