Young person drowns in Patuxent River

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating a drowning in Ednor Park Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County police said Howard County police notified them of a possible drowning just before 5 p.m. in the Patuxent River Rocky Gorge waterway which borders the two counties.

Howard County Fire and Rescue were training in the area when they were approached by a group of young people who said a member of their party was missing. The Howard County team immediately began searching the area and called in Montgomery County authorities.

A body was found around 6:15 p.m. not far from where the 21-year-old went missing, police said.

The drowning victim has not been identified.

