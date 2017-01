BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Transportation will close several roads in preparation for Inauguration Day.

According to the State Highway Administration, non-emergency lane closures will be in effect through Saturday, January 21.

Motorists should expect traffic delays due to high traffic volumes.

The SHA provided the following reminders to drivers traveling in and out of Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area:

• SHA crews and Maryland State Police may temporarily close ramps to manage congestion

• Be prepared for heavy traffic, particularly along routes leading directly into Washington D.C.

• Allow extra time for travel and have an advanced plan for parking in Washington, D.C.

News release: Planned Lane Closures Suspended for Presidential Inauguration https://t.co/iwRO9yXxPe #mdotnews pic.twitter.com/hJY7JDNVRj — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 17, 2017

The Maryland Transit Administration also released information regarding modified Commuter Bus D.C. routes.

Due to road closures, bus services will operate on a modified schedule until Friday.

According to transit officials, Washington, D.C. Routes will operate on a limited “S” schedule at designated Metrorail Stations.

Commuter Bus Service will operate on a modified schedule in DC from Jan 18-20 due to the Inauguration https://t.co/zttNr4zFHl @mdotnews pic.twitter.com/xOPdLCrc2U — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 18, 2017

All Federal offices will be closed on Inauguration Day.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android